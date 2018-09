SPOKANE, Wash. — A Verizon Wireless outage could affect 911 calls in Spokane County, according to a safety advisory from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Customers who use a network extender may not be able to dial 911. This means phones without cell service will not be able to contact authorities.

Officials with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office suggest using a landline or cellphone with a different provider in case of an emergency.

