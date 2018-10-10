SPOKANE, Wash. — Volunteers help hundreds of disabled veterans get to their medical appointments at the Spokane VA Medical Center and they drive thousands of miles a year.

"We cover a lot of area and this vehicle will get good use," said Jeannie Kyle, the Hospital Service Coordinator for the Disabled Veterans Auxiliary.

DAV is a national organization which provides services to veterans. The Spokane branch was presented with a new van from Ford Motor Company. Gus Johnson of Gus Johnson Ford in Spokane Valley presented them with a 2018 Ford Flex.

DAV Auxiliary’s volunteers give rides to veterans to the VA hospital in Spokane. The drivers clock thousands of miles and transport a few hundred area veterans a year. pic.twitter.com/NYzbfq3V2M — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) October 9, 2018

"It's a great feeling because I am very respectful of our vets and the opportunities that they've given me as business owner," Johnson said.

This was one of eight vans Ford gave away to various DAV groups across the country. It is a gift that is much appreciated and needed since many of the veterans they serve are low income and have no other way of getting to their medical appointments.

"A lot of these veterans literally could not afford any other way to get to the VA," Kyle said. "It's a really important part of the service that DAV is willing to give to our veterans."

Another significant part of their service is of course volunteers. They've seen a drop in the number of volunteer drivers in recent years. They are currently looking for people willing to hit the road to help the men and women who served our country.

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Auxiliary was given a brand new 2018 Ford Flex from @GusJohnsonFord this afternoon. This is the tenth van in their fleet. pic.twitter.com/E2CXe1yrhS — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) October 9, 2018

© 2018 KREM