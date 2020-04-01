SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters responded to the second apartment fire in six hours Saturday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Spokane Valley Fire Department arrived at an apartment complex on S. Adams Rd, where the first unit on scene found a fire on a third-floor balcony. Once firefighters arrived, they called in more units to attack the fire and search for people on all three floors of the complex, Spokane Valley Fire said.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire quickly and kept it from spreading beyond the third-floor balcony, according to Valley Fire. Two adults and two kids occupied the apartment at the time of the fire, the fire department said.

Authorities brought one woman to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, but there were no other reported injuries to the residents or firefighters, according to the fire department.

Spokane Valley Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This fire comes just six hours after another apartment fire in the Valley on Broadway damaged three apartment units, displaced six people and killed one dog.

