SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An apartment fire on Broadway in Spokane Valley left the building’s third floor with extensive damage and six people displaced Saturday morning.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department units responded to the fire on 12623 E. Broadway at 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The first units to respond found the fire on a third-floor apartment’s balcony, according to Spokane Valley Fire.

After firefighters began to push back the flames, Valley Fire evacuated the building, the fire department said. The department called for additional units after the fire continued to progress, according to the fire department.

Firefighters managed to control the fire in about 40 minutes, the fire department said. But not before the fire left extensive damage in the apartment where it started, along with another third-floor apartment, according to the fire department.

Another apartment directly below the apartment where the fire started also suffered extensive water damage from efforts to extinguish the fire, the department said. Red Cross responded to help six people displaced by the fire, according to Valley Fire.

There are no reports of injuries to firefighters or residents, but a dog died in the fire, the fire department said.

Valley fire said in a release that a fire started in the same apartment unit several years ago, but different residents live there now. Valley Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

RELATED: Displaced renters return to apartments after carbon monoxide scare

RELATED: Two Spokane renters to sue landlords after carbon monoxide poisoning

RELATED: 'His death was a tragic accident': Man killed in Hillyard apartment fire identified