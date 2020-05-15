A sismology expert with the University of Washington said there is no indication of an earthquake occurring in the Spokane area on Friday afternoon.

This comes after multiple people reported feeling shaking and a loud boom.

Paul Bodin, head of the UW Seismology Lab, said there has been no indication of an earthquake in the Spokane area. Bodin said other phenomena, such as atmospheric conditions or a sonic boom, could be to blame.

Multiple KREM viewers wrote in saying they felt shaking and heard a loud boom at about 3 p.m. on Friday.

The United States Geological Survey reported an explosion outside of Davenport on Friday morning, but has no data regarding an earthquake or explosion in the afternoon hours near Spokane.

KREM reached out to ask the City of Spokane Valley and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office to ask if they had received reports of an explosion, but they were not available for comment.

