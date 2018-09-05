SPOKANE, Wash. – U.S. Border Patrol’s Spokane Sector officials said Tuesday they are reopening a station in Spokane.

The original Spokane station was closed 10 years ago due to a lack of agents. The station will be on the same property as the Spokane Sector Border Patrol Headquarters, located at 10710 N. Newport Highway.

Officials with the Spokane Sector said they patrol approximately 308 miles of border with Canada. For years, agents traditional worked in Spokane because it is the largest city between Seattle and Minneapolis. It is also a major hub in the Pacific Northwest, Border Patrol leaders said.

Chief Patrol Agent Henry Rolon said they have need the Spokane station for some time.

“Currently, I have to take Border Patrol Agents and assets away from other stations along the border to complete the local mission in Spokane. The Spokane Station will eliminate the need to deplete the number of agents patrolling the border and help in our continued efforts to support local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in the area,” he said.

