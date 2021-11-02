U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Washington to resign at end of month

Hyslop became the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington on July 19, 2019 after being appointed by President Trump and confirmed by the Senate. Harrington had previously served in the role, according to the release.

“It goes without saying that serving our great Country as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has been the highest honor and most fulfilling duty of my professional career. I previously served in this role in President George H.W. Bush’s Administration and have been honored and privileged to serve again these past years," Hyslop said in his resignation letter to President Joe Biden. "The women and men of my Office are outstanding public servants and I have certainly appreciated the support of the Department of Justice and all law enforcement as we have worked to support the safety and security of the residents of the Eastern District of Washington. We have accomplished much good together as stewards of our justice system.”