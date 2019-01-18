SPOKANE, Wash. — UPDATE: Spokane police said Mr. Fender was found by his family.

Original story:

Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing vulnerable man.

David Fender, 55, was last seen near 2100 E. Mission on Thursday evening. He has some medical limitations that affect his memory and cognition, according to police.

He may be driving a white 2012 Suzuki Xl7 with Washington license plate BAU4612.

Police described Fender as a white male, approximately 6’1’’ with a heavy build and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Fender or his vehicle is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. If you are able, police ask that you keep an eye on David until officers can contact him and ensure his safety.