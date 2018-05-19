SPOKANE, Wash. -- The union representing actors on Syfy’s “Z Nation” rescinded its order to its members not to work in response to a pay dispute on Friday.

The show is filmed in Spokane. The union, which is in part named the “Screen Actors Guild,” had said the Z Nation producers were not making some residual payments to the actors. Those are payments made when the show is picked up for re-runs or syndication.

Union representatives said they have conditionally cleared the series pending receipt of additional documents and earmarked funds for season five.

