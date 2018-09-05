SPOKANE, Wash. – The union representing actors on Syfy’s “Z Nation” is ordering its members not to work in response to a pay dispute.

The show is filmed in Spokane. The union, which is in part named the “Screen Actors Guild,” said the Z Nation producers were not making some residual payments to the actors. Those are payments made when the show is picked up for re-runs or syndication.

The union’s regional president said it is uncommon for the union to issue a do not work notice. He added that Z-Nation’s producers likely know what they are doing.

He said the show is set to start filming next week. He expects the pay dispute to be resolved by then. If that doesn't happen, the actors are expected to not work.

KREM 2 reached out to one of the show's producers regarding the dispute, but as of 6:30 p.m. have not heard back yet.

