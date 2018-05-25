SPOKANE, Wash. – KREM 2 News is in the process of renovating the studio.

Crews will be hard at work for the next two weeks putting in new sets that will let us move around the studio more and give us new tools to help us highlight our stories for you. We will be doing newscasts from the newsroom while the work is being done.

We are getting rid of our traditional anchor desk and it will be replaced by a modern round desk where conversations can he held while standing or sitting on stools.

If you are feeling nostalgic, you can still see it in action at its new home on the campus of Washington State University.

