SPOKANE, Wash.— Two women are in custody on Thursday following a fatal stabbing that occurred in the 7000 block of North Atlantic Wednesday night.

According to officials, Tanessa Wilturner, 33, and her cousin, Selena Akridge-Davis, 27, have been arrested with charges of second degree murder.

A 36-year-old man was found Wednesday night bleeding heavily from a stab wound to his chest. After being transported to the hospital for medical attention, he died of his injuries.

The stabbing was first reported as an attack by three strangers as the victim walked back to his apartment with Wilturner after a trip to the store.

There were no signs of blood or struggle and the only sign of heavy bleeding was located near the apartment where the victim had collapsed. Residents living in the area told investigators they heard arguing at the apartment before police arrived and days prior.

Through further investigation Thursday, law enforcement learned the alleged stabbing by three men reported by Wilturner, was actually a domestic violence incident between her and the victim.

