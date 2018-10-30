SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are on scene of two stabbings, one happened in front of the Convention Center, the other happened in front of the Union Gospel Mission on East Trent Avenue.

An officer said the suspects in both stabbings have a similar description and one has been detained in connection to the incident near the Union Gospel Mission. The suspect in the other suspect has not been found.

Both victims have been taken to a nearby hospital and their conditions are unknown. Officials said an officer found the first stabbing victim while on routine patrol.

Police investigation Brown and Spokane Falls Boulevard Traffic slow down here. pic.twitter.com/mP85ZLPBRS — Jeff Bollinger (@KREMJeff) October 30, 2018

Officers said Trent Avenue will be closed for the next few hours.

There have have been three other stabbings that have taken place in Spokane in the last 10 days.

On Oct. 21, a man was stabbed near the intersection of Sprague Avenue and Washington Street. He was taken to a nearby hospital and expected to survive. Police have not named a suspect in that stabbing.

On Oct. 23, a man was fatally stabbed at the downtown Spokane 7-Eleven. A 29-year-old suspect was arrested for first-degree murder. Police said the suspect used a machete to stab the victim to death.

On Oct. 29, an off duty firefighter found a man who had been stabbed on the 1600 block of East Sprague.

© 2018 KREM