SPOKANE, Wash. – Two inmates at the Spokane County Jail were found unresponsive in their cells on Saturday evening.

Spokane County officials said around 5:25 p.m. a female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell. She was given lifesaving measures until an ambulance arrived and took her to the hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

Officials said later on that evening another inmate, who was housed near the first inmate, also had to be taken to the hospital. They said she did not die and her condition is unknown.

This is the second inmate death in the Spokane County Jail in the past month.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner will identify the inmate and the cause of death at a later time.

© 2018 KREM