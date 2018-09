CHENEY, Wash. — Two people were injured Saturday morning after a small plane crashed on W. Smythe Road and S. Short Road near Homeport Airport in Cheney.

Two male passengers were taken to a local hospital.

Officials are on scene. The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to arrive soon.

The plane is near outhouses and fell between several trees.

Small plane crash on W Smythe and S Short Rd near Cheney. Spokane Co Fire responded about an hour ago. Two male victims were injured and taken to a local hospital. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/OHHV0Vjpbi — Shayna Waltower (@KREMShaynaW) September 29, 2018

The plane is near some outhouses but fell between several trees. Spokane Co Sheriff and Fire are responding. pic.twitter.com/E5WW11Hym1 — Shayna Waltower (@KREMShaynaW) September 29, 2018

