Two LimeBike scooters were found in the Spokane River near the Post Street Bridge on Wednesday.

You can no longer track them on the Lime Bike app.

The City of Spokane released a statement regarding the bikes. It reads:

"We are not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged equipment. Lime covers damage to its equipment.

City officials do not plan on retrieving the scooters.

This area of the Spokane River is operated by Avista. Avista officials said they are awaiting more information regarding retrieval of the scooters.

