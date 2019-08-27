SPOKANE, Wash. — Two lanes of I-90 eastbound near the Arthur Street exit have reopened after closing due to a motorcycle crash earlier Tuesday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash involved one motorcycle who's rider was injured. There is no information on the extent of the injuries or what caused the injury.

The location of the crash was near milepost 282 near Arthur Street and Interstate 90, according to the WSP.

The lanes were reopened by 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

