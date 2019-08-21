SPOKANE, Wash. — Two empty Union Pacific train cars derailed near the intersection of Sprague Avenue and North Havana Street on Tuesday night.

According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the derailment happened at about 6:15 p.m. and involved two train cars that were empty.

The cars were not damaged in the derailment and no injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.

There is no information on what caused the derailment and crews are working on clearing the cars.

Earlier this year, a Union Pacific train carrying molten sulfur derailed in a Spokane train yard. Fortunately, no sulfur leaked and no one was injured in the incident.

