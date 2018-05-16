SPOKANE, Wash. -- Law enforcement from across the area came to Spokane Tuesday for an annual memorial event.

This was the 31st year of the ceremony honoring all officers in the state of Washington who were killed or died in the line of duty. Prior to Tuesday, there were 323 names engraved on the monument. Sadly, one more name will be added. Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney was killed in the line of duty in January.

There is also a K9 memorial dedicated to all K9 officers who have died or were killed in the line of duty in Washington. There are 24 names engraved on the memorial. Republic Police Department K9 Isko will be added to the memorial. He died in December of 2017.

