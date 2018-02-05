SPOKANE, Wash. -- CenturyLink awarded two Colbert Elementary School teachers $5,000 each in grant money Monday morning.

For Ann Marie Edburg, this was her second year winning the grant. Edburg’s grant is entitled “Making the Future Bright” with a focus on robotics. She said she hopes to use the money to buy technology to implement STEM activities in her classroom just like she did last year, something her students cannot get enough of.

Linda Luiten was the second teacher to be awarded the grant. Her grant is entitled “Prototyping Possibilities Unlimited” and will provide funding for 3D printing projects.

Luiten and Edburg are the only teachers throughout the west region (ID, MT, OR, UT, WA, WY) to be awarded two CenturyLink Teacher and Technology grants at the same school.

