SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police closed E. Third Avenue and Division Street Tuesday afternoon after a body was located in the area.

The off ramp on Interstate 90 E to Division was also closed. By 5:30 p.m., Division had reopened.

The body appeared to be in the middle of the sidewalk near the corner of Third and Division.

Spokane PD said they got a call from someone needing help at the intersection but by the time they arrived, the person had passed out. They tried CPR but the person died at the scene.

The person is believed to be a transient.

No word on a cause of death.

Traffic starting to get backed up here. Nobody being allowed through pic.twitter.com/fsdw3hSCIC — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) May 22, 2018

