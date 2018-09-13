Rodrigo Y Gabriela with special guest Robert Ellis

September 14

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

This duo has established themselves as one of the most popular acoustic bands in the world. You’ve probably heard their work and not realized it. They’ve created music for the movies “Puss in Boots” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.” $41-$71

Bada Bing Comedy Series: Cathy Ladman and Kat Simmons

September 14

The Bing Theater

A night of comedy with two hilarious women. Cathy Ladman with special guest Kat Simmons. Ladman is also a television writer and actress. She was featured in her own installment of HBO’s One Night Stand comedy series and she’s been on The Tonight Show nine times! $31.50

Los Lonely Boys

September 16

The Bing Theater

This American Chicano rock power trio from Texas will play their self-described “Texican Rock ‘n Roll”. It’s a combination of rock and roll, Texas blues, country and Tejano. $43-$60.

Global Kidical Mass

September 15

Kendall Yards

This family friendly bike ride is a simple three miles through Kendall Yards and the Centennial Trail. What makes it special? Spokane will join thousands of kids all over the planet for a worldwide bike ride. It’s free, but you have to register!

© 2018 KREM