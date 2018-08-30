SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park

August 29-September 3

Riverfront Park

Ready to get after it? Deep fried everything, food dipped in food dipped in sauce? It’s all yours for the grazing in Riverfront Park in this annual end of summer rites in Spokane. 47 booths with over 225 menu items. Go explore, but wear your stretchiest shorts. Heck, just wear a muumuu.

Spokane Indians Baseball

September 1 & September 3

Avista Stadium

The season is winding down as summer gives way to fall. September 1 it’s “Raining Money Night” and go September 3 for the “Season Finale Fireworks.”

Spokane Symphony Park Concerts

Pavillion Park- September 1

Comstock Park – September 3

Say goodbye to summer with a picnic basket full of snacks and the Spokane Symphony. Best part of these concerts that officially kick off the new symphony season? They’re FREE!

