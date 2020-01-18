SPOKANE, Wash. — An SUV appears to have crashed into the Tomato Street Restaurant on North Division Street in Spokane on Friday afternoon.

Photos sent in by KREM viewers show the SUV in the side of the building with emergency vehicles surrounding it. Spokane Police officer Josh Lavia confirmed that police are investigating a vehicle vs. building incident at he location involving a Lexus SUV.

There has been no information released on any injuries. KREM has a crew en route to the scene.

KREM viewer Kimi Deno's photo

Kimi Deno

This is a developing story and will be updates as more reporting is completed.

RELATED: Semi-truck crash near Coeur d'Alene delays traffic on I-90

RELATED: Video: Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown