SPOKANE, Wash. — Pianos have returned to Riverfront Park.

Two pianos from the Piano Technicians Guild were installed in the park Thursday morning.

The first piano showed up in the park on June 1, 2018 near the base of the clock tower. It was donated by Music City and weather-proofed by the Piano Technicians Guild. The design for the piano was created and painted by art students from Spokane Falls Community College.

The second piano installed Thursday is the newest addition, located by the Looff Carrousel. It was painted by kindergartners at Adams Elementary.

