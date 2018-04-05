SPOKANE, Wash. – Elite runners are gearing up for Bloomsday 2018.

Three-time Olympian Diane Nukuri, 33, from Flagstaff, Arizona is one of those runners. She took 13th place in the 10000m in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

KREM 2’s Evan Closky met up with her to talk about the upcoming race.

Evan: How excited are you to get back here for the first time since 2012?

Diane: Very excited. I got the chance to come back, it's been very hard in the last couple of years and I'm really excited to be here and looking forward to racing on Sunday.

Evan: It's a loaded field. We have three top-three finishers coming back from last year and we have not had an American winner in 16 years so how important is it for you to show up on Sunday and compete for that top title?

Diane: I am really happy to be here. I've been racing the top senior women and I know them really well--know their style. I would love to win on Sunday, it won't be easy.

Evan: What do you remember about the Bloomsday race and course?

Diane: I remember that one kilometer-long uphill. That's the fun part about racing on a course like this because you have that long hill. Some people don't quite make it up there, but I want to be one of them that's up there and in it.

Evan: Doomsday Hill is always such a beast for everybody. That's a make or break for any runner. Finally, through your experiences from the last time you were here to know, what are some of the things you have seen in life through racing and what are some of those experiences when you factor in the Olympics as well?

Diane: I came here a couple of months before the Olympics and a lot has changed for me I went to 2016 and I'm really excited to come back here. It feels like home and I hope I can come back the next couple of years.

