SPOKANE, Wash — The best grocery baggers in Washington State will compete in Spokane on Oct. 25 to determine the state’s best bagger of 2018. The winner will go on to represent Washington at the national championship.

The competition will be held at CenterPlace Regional Event Center at 3 p.m.

This year’s competition includes three competitors from Spokane area grocery stores: Mitchell Billings from My Fresh Basket, Henry Johnson from Yoke’s Fresh Market and Kayleigh Wardrop from Albertsons.

Contestants will be judged on speed, proper bag building technique, distribution of weight between bags, style, attitude and appearance.

The Best Bagger Battle is sponsored by the Washington Food Industry Association Educational Foundation and is open to all grocers from around the state.

The first-place winner of this year’s competition will receive a cash prize of $2,000 and an all-expenses paid trip to compete next February in the 2019 National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship in San Diego. Washington baggers have earned the national title four times in 2016, 2015, 2013 and 1989.

All the proceeds from the state championship event benefit the WFIA Educational Foundation’s scholarship fund.

