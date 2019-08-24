SPOKANE, Wash.-- It took three deputies to subdue and arrest a 6-foot 10-inch man who allegedly assaulted a woman and pulled a knife on deputies, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:30 p.m. August 16, Spokane Valley and Spokane County deputies responded to a reported assault at Peking Palace on Sprague Ave., according to the sheriff’s office. The victim told deputies a man she did not know suddenly kissed her without permission, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies interviewed the victims and witnesses, a man who was about 6-foot-10 and 320 lbs. approached deputies, seeming agitated, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was later identified as Darnai L. Vaile, 23, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy noticed the suspect had his fists clenched as he approached, and then yelled, “I want to say my side,” according to the sheriff’s office. Both deputies gave the suspect multiple commands to stop and sit down, which the suspect ignored, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect started to back away when the deputies told him they would search him for weapons, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputies told the suspect to put his hands behind his back, but he suddenly jammed his hand into his shorts pocket and said, “I have a knife,” according to the sheriff’s office.

After the suspect continued to reach for the knife in his pocket, despite commands from deputies not to, the deputies attempted to control his hands and a struggle ensued, according to the sheriff’s office. During the struggle, the suspect pulled out an opened, switch-blade style knife from his pocket and continued to ignore deputies’ commands to get on the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eventually the suspect dropped his knife on accident, allowing deputies to bring him to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect continued to resist when a third deputy showed up to assist in his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The third deputy noticed a seemingly hostile crowd standing close to the other deputies and called for them to get back, but was ignored, according to the sheriff’s office. Eventually, the deputies managed to detain the suspect.

Two women, one identified as Julia E. Napier, 53, and the original victim, continued yelling at deputies and approached them despite multiple commands to move away, according to the sheriff’s office. Napier was advised that she was under arrest for obstruction, but she pulled away, spun around and struck the deputy attempting to arrest her in the face, according to the sheriff’s office.

Napier was taken to the ground while struggling and was later transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing on $10,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was also arrested after she failed to follow deputies commands, according to the sheriff’s office. She then explained the original incident to deputies, who took her statement, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim told deputies she and Napier went to the bar to sing karaoke that night, according to the sheriff’s office. She told deputies that after having a few drinks, she was introduced to Vaile, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim told deputies that Vaile leaned forward without warning and pressed his lips hard against hers, according to the sheriff’s office. She said it made her angry and she pushed him away, telling him it was not ok and that she was calling the police, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several of Vaile’s friends pushed her out of the bar, telling her to “forget about it,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Vaile agreed to answer questions from deputies after being advised of his rights, according to the sheriff’s office. Vaile told deputies he was playing a prank on the victim by getting close and talking quietly in her ear, according to the sheriff’s office.

He told deputies that as she turned toward him to hear better, their lips touched and she pulled away, according to the sheriff’s office. Vaile said he knew he did something stupid and walked outside to clear his head, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vaile was taken to the Spokane County Jail for two felony counts of second-degree assault along with charges of resisting arrest, obstructing, possession of a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree assault on $3,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He posted bond and was released on Aug. 21, according to the sheriff’s office.

