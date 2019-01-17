SPOKANE, Wash. — Three marches centered around the ideas of civil rights, unity and activism will make their way through Spokane over four days.

The Indigenous People’s Day March comes first, followed by the Women’s March and Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally and march.

Here is what those planning on attending the marches need to know.

Indigenous Peoples March- Friday, Jan. 18

March from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spokane Tribal Gathering Place

Held in “support of the many environmental activists, traditional wisdom-keepers, organizers, tribal leaders, social entrepreneurs, artists, educators, innovators and change makers working to give voice to the rights of Indigenous peoples”

Occurring in conjunction with the national march in Washington, D.C.

Women’s March- Saturday, Jan. 19

Third annual Women’s March and rally in Spokane

Located in the Convention Center near the Opera House

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Rally begins at noon

March line-up begins at 1 p.m. with route through downtown and post-march activities continue until 3 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Rally and March, Monday, Jan. 21

Hosted by Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center

Day of Service on Saturday preparing hygiene kits and hosting a canned food drive

Rally and march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day followed by a resource fair at the Convention Center

No backpacks allowed at the march and rally for safety reasons

