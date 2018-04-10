SPOKANE, Wash. — About 3,000 athletes will roll into Spokane when the city hosts the 2019 USA Roller Sports National Championships in July.

The big event – a partnership between USA Roller Sports and the Spokane Sports Commission – includes dozens of different championships in various sports over nearly four weeks of competition.

Competition begins on July 17 and roll out on August 7. The events include the Figure National Championships July 17-28; Rink Hockey National Championships July 29-August 3; Speed National Championships July 30-August 6; and Roller Derby National Championships August 5-7.

"Spokane has a long history of hosting many successful championships across a wide range of sports. We are excited and honored to add USA Roller Sports to our resume of events,” said Sports Commission CEO Eric Sawyer in a statement. “The Sports Commission team, along with our fantastic community partners, are dedicated to creating an amazing experience for USA Roller Sports athletes, officials, and fans. We can't wait."

In 2007, Spokane broke the national record for most tickets ever sold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships when patrons purchased 154,000 tickets. The city hosted the competition for the second time in January 2010.

