SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane nurseries like Ritters Garden & Gift have been delivering arrangements and baskets to align with COVID guidelines.

Mother’s Day is one of those holidays where the demand for bouquets and flowers is at an all-time high. Florists use months of preparation just for this one day alone.

Ritters Garden & Gift grows around 90 percent of the plants they sell. In total, they have a little over 45 thousand square feet and by January, they're already thinking of the rush that'll come with Mothers Day.

“What is our spring going to look like, what is our Mother's Day going to look like, because we didn't know,” said Maria Wyman who specializes in marketing for the shop.

COVID-19 forced its business to make adjustments. That includes a website that's begun to house their products during the outbreak. Customers can now place their orders online and choose between delivery or curbside pickup.

That switch helped them get through the last two months.

“It's been really interesting and it's been a huge learning curve,” Wyman explained.

RELATED: Petition to reopen Spokane gains thousands of signatures

Recently they've been able to ease back into more of a traditional schedule. That was just in time for their big weekend and was also a sigh of relief because customers can walk through the garden portion and pick out plants on their own again.

“I think the biggest thing this year is that we were worried that people wouldn't be able to come in.”

Ritters still has social distancing protocols in place throughout the store and the gift shop portion remains closed.

The Greenhouse and Nursery, however, are open and the return of customers has been refreshing.

“This is like our Christmas,” Wyman said. “Mother's Day is something that we look forward to the entire year long. This is our game day I guess.”

RELATED: Mother's Day this year means getting creative from afar

RELATED: Lowe's donating $1 million worth of flower baskets to mothers isolated in senior housing facilities

RELATED: Retail curbside pickup allowed to start in Washington