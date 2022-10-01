Spokane fall events happening this week

Attend the Fall Harvest Festival at Beck's Harvest House, one of the Oktoberfest events celebrations, or Scarywood Haunted Nights.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for fall events? This week, many events are taking place across the Inland Northwest. Sunny days are expected for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s.

Take your family, friends or a solo day trip to one of the fall events this weekend. Some events taking place this weekend include the Fall Harvest Festival at Beck's Harvest House, the WSECU Fall Fest, the Oktoberfest celebration in Spokane and Spokane Valley, Scarywood Haunted Nights and Spokane Archaeology Day.

The events for this week include the following:

This weekend, attend the WSECU Fall Fest for two days full of fun. Activities include sing-alongs, magic shows, roaming dancers, live music and theatre, carriage rides, a petting zoo, kids’ carnival, pumpkin patch, artist fair and more.

The WSECU Fall Fest is free and will take place at 700 W Spokane Falls Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2.

The Fall Harvest Festival at Beck's Harvest House in Colbert is back with its Green Bluff Music Series and family-friendly weekend events.

This year enjoy local food trucks and crafts vendors, apple picking, the festival's famous pumpkin donuts, a giant corn maze, live music and more. The Fall Harvest Festival take place only on weekends from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31.

Beck's Harvest House is 35 minutes away from downtown Spokane, at 9919 E. Greenbluff Road in Colbert, Washington. For more details on Green Bluff and Beck's Harvest House events, click here.

This Saturday, Oct. 1, attend the Oktoberfest celebration sponsored by the German American Society-Spokane.

Doors open at 4 p.m. The entrance fee is $10. Enjoy live music, live entertainment, beer, wine, Bratwurst, Kartoffelsalat, pretzels, as well as traditional German dishes.

The event takes place downtown at the Deutsches Haus located at 25 West Third Ave. in Spokane.

Attend the TT's Brewery and Barbecue Oktoberfest Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1. The brewery is located at 4110 South Bowdish Rd. in Spokane Valley.

The celebration will have Rueben's, brats, pretzels, a beer wheel, specials, live music, a beer garden, giant Jenga, cornhole and more.

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden are bringing their Legacy of the Beast World Tour with very special guests Trivium to the Spokane Arena on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Spokane Arena is located at 720 W. Mallon Ave. Visit TicketsWest.com for ticket costs and information.

Scary nights at Scarywood Theme Park return for the spooky season.

Opening weekend starts Sept 29, 30, and Oct 1. Tickets to Scarywood are only available online. Tickets that are bought at least one day in advance get an $8 discount. Tickets will not be available at the gate. Parking is not included in the ticket fee, and will be $10 per vehicle.

Scarywood will only be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays beginning this week and ending on Oct. 29. During the rest of the week, the park will be Silverwood.

Scarywood is not recommended for children 13 years and younger, but it is up to the parent/guardian to let their child go to Scarywood. The park will be open even in the rain.







The Spokane Zombie Crawl is back! Dress up and take a pub crawl through downtown Spokane with your survival map and collect buttons on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The registration fee is $25 and participants will get an 'I survived' t-shirt. Participants must be 21 and over.

The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Spokane’s Civic Theatre brings The Wizard of Oz and other shows to life on stage this weekend, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 16. Round up the kids and go watch Dorothy find her way home.

Significant Other: The show is about Jordan, a single, young professional with a close group of female friends who slowly drift away as they each get married - while he searches for “Mr. Right." The show will betaking place at the Studio Theatre Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Students pay $10 and adults: $25.

The show is about Jordan, a single, young professional with a close group of female friends who slowly drift away as they each get married - while he searches for “Mr. Right." The show will betaking place at the Studio Theatre Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Students pay $10 and adults: $25. The Wizard of Oz: L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film, plays on the Main Stage Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Students pay $10, military and seniors $30 and adults $35.

For more details about the shows, visit CivicTickets.com

Spokane Archaeology Day, takes place this Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC).

If you have a budding archaeologist in the family, this event is for you. Spend the day learning about the methods archaeologists use to learn about the Inland Northwest’s heritage.

Visitors will be able to conduct an archaeological survey and a mock excavation, learn how to identify historic artifacts, make a tool through flint knapping, practice zooarchaeology by studying animal bones and much more.

The event is free and for all ages. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MAC located at 2316 West First Avenue in Spokane.

This Friday, Sept. 30, attend the weekly Emerson-Garfield Farmers’ Market, where local vendors will be selling fresh and affordable goods. The market opens from 3 to 7 p.m. and it is located in the parking lot of the IEL Adult Education Center, 2310 North Monroe St. in Spokane.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.