SPOKANE, Wash. – Surveillance video from the Audubon neighborhood caught a thief taking a campaign sign from the front yard of a home on Saturday night.

Matt McGee lives across the street from his niece near A Street and Grace. His niece’s surveillance camera caught a passenger in an orange truck jump out and steal their Lisa Brown campaign sign around 8:00 p.m. He saw the video and reported it to Crime Check. McGee said someone is expected to come retrieve the video.

McGee said he had heard of other signs being stolen. He said after doing a walk around the neighborhood he has noticed at least four yards whose Lisa Brown signs were missing. He thinks the same suspect who stole his sign went through his neighborhood and stole others.

KREM 2 asked McGee who he thought would do something like this and he responded, “None of the Cathy McMorris Rodgers signs were taken.”

KREM 2 reached out to Spokane Police to see if they have seen an increase in this type of crime but have not heard back.

