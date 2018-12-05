SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two major announcements on long, unsolved cases involving young children in Western Washington puts the spotlight back on a series of cold cases with either no suspect or trace of the victim.

Tacoma police said on Thursday they've arrested a suspect in the more than 30-year-old murder of Jennifer Bastian of Tacoma. Grays Harbor deputies say they've finally recovered the remains of Lindsay Baum, who disappeared nearly a decade ago.

In the Inland Northwest, there are eight children who have been missing for years.

Angel Wilson went missing from Spokane on August 10, 2007 when she was just 17-years-old. She has a scar on her chest and a tattoo on her right hand. The circumstances around her disappearance remain unclear.

On December 4, 1974, Laurie Partridge was last seen at 37th and Havana on her way home from school. Officials had suspected foul play in her disappearance. She would be 60-years-old today.

Over in Idaho there are six children who are still considered missing.

Serena Archer, 17, is one of the more recent cases. She has been missing from Priest River since February 7, 2018. Investigators believe she may be in the area or could have traveled to Cheney or Newport, Washington.

Tristen Barber, 15, has been missing from Lewiston since December 28, 2017. Officials believe he maybe with a female juvenile. They think he may have traveled to Gresham, Portland or Lyle, Washington.

Richard Barnett was just 2-years-old when he went missing from a dairy farm in Grangeville. He has been missing since August 31, 1982.

Three siblings from Bonners Ferry have been missing since November 17, 2017. Cassandra Morrison-Mcconnell, 13, Dakotah Morrison-Mcconnell, 14, and Dusty Morrison-Mcconnell, 10, are believed to be in the company of their grandfather.

Investigators have also found body of a teen who has not yet been identified. Back on June 26, 1982, the body of an unidentified male was recovered from the Idaho side of the Snake River near the mouth of the Grand Ronde River in Nez Perce County. They believe the person was in his late teenage years or early 20s, had black hair and there was a scar on his lower right leg. He was wearing blue jeans, dark blue swim trunks with alternating ½” thick red and white stripes and one white sock with red and blue stripes around the top.

If you have any information about any of these cases you are asked to call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

List of missing children in all of Idaho

List of missing children in all of Washington

KING 5 contributed to this report

© 2018 KREM