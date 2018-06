SPOKANE, Wash.-- Visit Spokane is hosting a Q&A with the Tag brothers on Friday, June 15 at the AMC River Park Square.

The Gonzaga Prep graduates who inspired the move "Tag", will answer questions before the 4:45 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. movie screenings.

"Tag" the movie is based off of ten Spokane classmates who have been playing the same game of tag for three decades.

On Friday, audiences will have the chance to ask them all about their experience.

