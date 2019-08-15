SPOKANE, Wash. — Local leaders have recommended that The Salvation Army of Spokane operate the proposed new "targeted-capacity emergency shelter" that the city hopes to open by fall.

The recommendation is endorsed by the Spokane Regional Continuum of Care Committee, according to a City of Spokane news release.

A contract will be negotiated with The Salvation Army and the deal will go in front of the Spokane City Council next week for approval, according to the release.

“A new shelter is a key part of our work to build a system with sustainable, strategic investments region-wide that will provide consistent levels of service,” said Kelly Keenan, the City’s Director of Community Housing and Human Services. “We will propose a five-year agreement with The Salvation Army of Spokane to provide much-needed additional shelter services in our community.”

The city said many locations are still being considered, including a location on East Sprague Ave.

