SPOKANE, Wash.—Not only is one Spokane man fulfilling a lifelong bucket list item, but he’s also taking up to five adventurous explorers with him.

Director of operation at Extreme Expeditions Northwest, LLC Stephen Major will lead guided Bigfoot tours from his Spokane based company to British Columbia.

Major said the mission was personal to him.

“I saw Bigfoot when I was 15,” said Major.

Major recalled the encounter with his father on the coast of British Columbia.

His family had moved to a town on the coast of British Columbia in the 70s that was only accessible by air or by boat.

It was there he recalled his dad and himself out working logs on a lake when his outlook on the mythical creature was changed.

“My dad and I had stopped to eat lunch, and I hear my dad say ‘See this! Look at this!” said Major.

What drew the duo in was a set of tracks. It wasn’t just any tracks though, they measured about 18 inches.

They were Bigfoot tacks.

Major said the two followed the tracks up the mountain to a pond. At the pond major said they saw two big hand prints where it looked like the creature had kneeled to grab a drink.

Major said he was familiar with the legend, but it was on that day it got a new life.

Major said there was a Native American legend he had heard from a neighboring tribe that said a sasquatch guarded near-by burial grounds.

It had always been in the back of his mind to go back out and find it, said Major.

In 2014 Major decided to take a trip to back to investigate Bigfoot sightings. He said his friend told him he should make a business out of it.

That was how Extreme Expeditions Northwest, LLC was created.

The first expedition would be a trip guests would not forget. While searching through the Canadian wilderness they will also be staying five nights on a Yacht, take a scenic helicopter flight, and experience fishing, hunting and First Nations history.

Major said there were limited spots left to head out on the search for Big Foot, but there were still a few available for brave adventurers.

More information can be found on the Extreme Expeditions Northwest, LLC’s Facebook page.

