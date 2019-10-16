SPOKANE, Wash. — The rusty roof of the Looff Carousel got a new paint job after a construction mistake left the dome exposed to the elements.

Although the building was only completed a little over a year ago, the dome on top of the roof had already rusted over because construction crews applied the wrong kind of sealant after it was completed.

The sealant came off and left the dome exposed to the extreme heat during the summer, and the extreme cold temperatures in the fall, which contributed to the issue according to interim Parks and Recreation director Garrett Jones.

Currently, construction crews have applied a temporary coat of paint after getting the rust off. A permanent solution will be applied in spring 2020, Jones said.

Fortunately, the city noticed the rusting during the one-year warranty on the building, so repairs will come at no extra cost.

The city first spotted the rust during the summer, just over a year after the building was completed. The ride celebrated it's 110th birthday in July.

The former Parks and Recreation Director Fianna Dickson said the inside of the building and the carousel were undamaged. Dickson also assured guests that the carousel's operation would be uninterrupted during the fix.

KREM 2 Reporter Nicole Hernandez contributed to this report.

