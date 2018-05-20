SPOKANE, Wash. -- A colorful hot air balloon took to the sky in Riverfront Park on Saturday.

The DreamShip is a hot air balloon that’s made from the dreams of the children of fallen and disabled military heroes.

The fabric of the balloon features illustrations by these children who are Folds of Honor Scholarship recipients, showcasing what they want to be when they grow up.

This project came to life through The Rite Aid Foundation and KidCents in partnership with Folds of Honor.

Every time the DreamShip takes flight, it’s lifting the dreams of the special children.

Spokane is one of many stops on the DreamShip's journey to spread awareness for their scholarship foundation.

Children between the ages of eight and 21 are encouraged to apply.

For more information: https://www.foldsofhonor.org/resources/scholarships/.

The Dream Ship is flying in River Front Park this afternoon! The drawings are dreams of children in military families.@KREM2 pic.twitter.com/W5wapQI8rH — Danamarie McNicholl (@KREMDanamarie) May 19, 2018

© 2018 KREM