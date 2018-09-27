SPOKANE, Wash. — The residents of The Academy Retirement Community have six weeks to pack up and leave their retirement home.

The Academy Retirement Community has been around for more than 20 years. The historic building, which sits just south of Spokane’s Mission Park, used to be the Holy Names Academy. The Holy Names Academy was a girls’ private school for more than 80 years, according to an online Spokane history blog.

Now, more changes are in store for the building in the form of major renovations and potentially new tenants.

The senior citizens who currently live there found out about the plans Tuesday. They received letters taped to their apartment doors from the President of Stellar Senior Living Evrett W. Benton.

“Therefore, we have determined that it will be necessary to vacate all apartments at The Academy. Our planned renovations will be too extensive and disturbing to allow any residents to live through the conversion,” the letter said. “We understand how disturbing this is for each of you and are sincerely apologetic,” the letter said.

Stellar Senior Living is a senior living management company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. They have eight communities, which include two in Washington and two in Idaho, according to the company’s website. The closest facility is in Coeur d’Alene.

Stellar Senior Living recently purchased The Academy Retirement Community from Merrill Gardens Senior Living. In the letter, the company stated they initially planned to keep the building as senior housing. But then they decided to renovate the building and turn them into general multi-family apartments.

A representative with Stellar Senior Living confirmed with KREM 2 the 60 to 70 tenants must be out by the Nov. 15 deadline mentioned at the end of the letter.

Mark Cosgrove, 91, said getting the news was difficult.

"I am nervous. I am upset. Some nights I can't sleep,” Cosgrove said.

Cosgrove has lived in the Academy Retirement Community for close to a decade. His top floor apartment does not go unnoticed. Washington State University flags, signs and memorabilia welcome his visitors. He said he is proud of his where he lives and he does not want to move.

“I love this place. All of us are very disgusted in the manner of which it has been handled,” Cosgrove said.

Cosgrove and the other tenants first got word of the changeover in August. They received a letter from the vice president of operations at Merrill Gardens Senior Living. It said the facility will no longer be licensed by the state and will be ‘operated exclusively as an independent living community’. Cosgrove said he was under the impression nothing would change for independent-living residents like himself. The Academy has 95 units. There are 73 independent-living units and 22 are assisted-living units.

The independent-living tenants have services like housekeeping, transportation, three meals each day and special activities. Under the new owner those services will be gone and so will the age minimum. Right now, this community is only for people who are 62 or older. After the renovations, the apartments will be open to anyone.

Cosgrove landed on the waiting list for another senior living facility in Spokane. He said he hoped he will find a place soon but no place will ever be like this home.

The representative for Stellar Senior Living said they will have placement agents at the Academy Retirement Community. They will be helping residents find housing. The company also said they will shave $500 off their rent, so tenants can use that money for moving expenses.

© 2018 KREM