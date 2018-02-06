SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane is facing record low housing vacancy rates, according to city leaders.

There just are not enough available places to live and housing is getting expensive. A good portion of many families' income goes right to keeping a roof over their heads. These are issues the Tenants Union of Spokane is trying to help fix.

“Rent increases are going crazy in Spokane, tenants have no protections," Terri Anderson, with the Tenants Union said.

Anderson believes many of our state and local laws favor landlords.

"This is really what we call a landlord’s market in Spokane right now. There's nowhere else for tenants to go, so landlords can raise the rent really with impunity," Anderson said.

Washington state prohibits cities and towns from regulating rent prices. The ban on rent control is one thing the Tenants Union hopes will be repealed.

Anderson said the city can do a few things to protect renters from bad practices by landlords. She said city leaders can start by requiring landlords to have a good reason to evict someone. Right now, tenants can be evicted for no reason whatsoever.

Anderson said landlords should have to register or get business licenses through the city. Currently, Spokane landlords do not need business licenses and do not have to be registered. This would allow more oversight and accountability for landlords, Anderson said.

Seattle has a city ordinance which orders landlords to give a 60-day notice if they plan to raise the rent by 10 percent or more. In Spokane, if someone is not in a lease, they only get 30 days notice.

The Tenants Union has a list of regulations that they think will help tenants and they hope local and state lawmakers will listen.

"We're at the point that we are just going to have to organize and become visible and start attending council meetings and let them know what something has to be done," Anderson explained.

