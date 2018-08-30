SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not just happening in places like Seattle or Portland, renters in Spokane said they're feeling the squeeze of the steady increase in rent.

The issue came to the forefront in late May when the Westview Manor Apartment's new owner nearly doubled rent and gave his tenants 30 days to come up with the money.

The city eventually stepped in and worked out an agreement with the landlord and the Landlord Association to help the Westview Manor tenants.

Now, many others are still in similar situations and want something to be done. To deal with the issue, Spokane Councilwoman Kate Burke hosted tenants in a town hall meeting on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Burke provided the platform for tenants to talk about the problems they've had with their landlords, provided resources and discussed policy issues moving forward.

Spokane City Councilwoman Kate Burke is hosting a Tenants Town Hall tonight. There are resources for tenants. People will share their stories and they’ll discuss how housing situations can improve between landlords and tenants. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/5wrgEVDu9z — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) August 30, 2018

Many tenants shared their stories on their housing situations.

Some of their biggest concerns included rent increases, no cause evictions and sub-standard housing.

"I know that a lot of tenants out there are living in unlivable conditions and if anything I have to say can help someone then that's worth saying something," said tenant Monica Tittle.

