SPOKANE, Wash.-- Heated discussion overtook the city council meeting on Monday when dozens of tenants said they needed more rights when it came to rent increases.

The forum was in response to the rent increase that suddenly happened at Spokane's Westview Manor apartments.

With only a 30 day notice, tenants at the Westview apartments say that their rent will soon be bumped up by $500 a month.

Tenants are now calling on Spokane's city leaders to take action.

"I can't afford to stay where I'm at because it does not make me enough to afford rent," said one tenant.

Among the proposals, tenants are asking for a program that would help them with moving costs.They also said they want a law that requires landlords to give more than a 30 day notice when rent goes up substantially.

.@SpokaneCity had been hearing from people at Westview Manor apartments, who face a 500 dollar increase in #rent. Once a man started cussing here, council president Stuckart ordered the televised meeting to be stopped. Meeting still happening, but not being televised — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) June 5, 2018

"We just need more housing and we need to have more subsidized housing for the financially challenged," said Landlord Association's Steve Corker.

Corker said his organization often trains landlords about how to go about rent increases in a responsible way. More than 800 of the city's landlords are part of his voluntary program.

The landlord at Westview Manor is not one of them.

Spokane's city council says it's looking into developing a policy about helping low income people relocate.

Lawmakers say they're also hoping to add more living spaces around town as Spokane sees a 1.5 percent vacancy rate.

.@SpokaneCity meeting just got heated. During open forum regarding rent increases at apartments, a man cussed out council president Ben Stuckart... causing the televised meeting to cut short. Stuckart refused a motion to allow meeting to continue, citing rules that ban outbursts pic.twitter.com/Loy2zaoeW3 — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) June 5, 2018

