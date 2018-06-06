SPOKANE, Wash. – The Tenants Union of Washington State said Wednesday that people living at the Westview Manor apartments were unaware of an agreement between the city and the owner of the property.

In July, the people living there will see a $475 rent increase. Many residents felt like they were being pushed out of the apartments and took their concerns to city council on Monday. The owner of the property, George Janosky, said they were raising the rent to meet current prices in the area. He said the building is in need of renovations, including new appliances, new counter tops, flooring and other upgrades.

On Tuesday, city leader said they had a successful meeting with Janosky. They said five tenants need relocation, two tenants will stay, one tenant is moving and three units are vacant.

According to city leaders, the President of the Landlord Association, Steve Corker, was working with them to find alternate housing through Catholic Charities, SNAP, Spokane Housing and other rental agencies that subsidize rent for the five tenants that need to be relocated.

Then on Wednesday, the Tenants Union released a statement saying the residents were unaware of these conditions city leaders made with the owner of the property. They said the tenants are worried that their interests were not represented at the negotiation and the results will not help everyone who lives there. The tenants said they are not being told to accept terms they do not even know.

Tenants are asking the owner for immediate return of deposits upon departure because of the building remodel, an additional 60-day notice before rent increase goes into effect, $2,000 moving expenses for each tenant forced to move, to terminate all unfair “one-way leases” and end penalties to tenants who move within the 12-month rent contract.

Leaders of the Tenants Union of Washington State said they are in the process of contacting other tenants who live in properties owned by Janosky to find out how many other tenants are being required to sign “one-way leases” and are receiving notices of rent increases they can’t afford. They said the Center for Justice is providing legal resources to the tenants.

The Tenants Union of Washington State and the residents of the Westview Manor Apartments do not want to see this happen to other tenants in Spokane. They are asking the city to adopt a series of tenant protections that include extending the notices period to 90 days for rent increases above 10 percent, ban “one-way leases,” establish a rental relocation program that advances the statutory relocation funds of $2,000 to every tenant who is displaced due to neglect of the landlord and to expand the reasons to include economic displacement, work with legislatures to end the state ban on rent control, enact a just case eviction ordinance and create an Office of Civil Rights with the city that will provide tenant assistance.

