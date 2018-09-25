SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman appeared in Spokane County court Tuesday afternon after being arrested Monday for first degree arson.

Lisa Milliken, 39, was arrested following a fire that broke out at an apartment on 2nd Avenue and Pine Street, officials said. She is being held in the Spokane County jail and her bond is set at $50,000.

Court documents state that two witnesses were threatened by Milliken the night before the fire started saying things to the effect of, “I’ll burn the whole place down. I wish you all would die.”

Monday morning, before the fire started, documents state that Milliken went over to one of the witness’

apartment and started kicking the door and yelling, “F*** you! I hate you!”

When Officer Casey Jones was on scene during the fire, he spoke with Milliken in the alleyway of the apartment building and she said, “It was an accident” and she wanted her parents to come down there, court documents said.

The officer then clarified that the fire had started in Milliken’s apartment. She then ran away from him and began crying and screaming.

Milliken then said that the fire started because she accidentally dropped a lit cigarette on her bed sheets, court documents said. When Officer Jones asked Milliken if she tried to put out the fire she said, “I don’t know.”

According to officials, there were eight people in the apartment building at the time if the fire and all were evacuated successfully.

According to court documents, further investigation found that the fire alarm had been damaged the night before the fire, likely by Milliken and fire investigators ruled out the fire cause being accidental or electrical.

