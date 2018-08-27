SPOKANE, Wash. — Ferris High School’s Mandy Manning has been named as a presenter for the TEDxSpokane conference in Oct.

“This year’s lineup is really exciting,” said Mike Poutiatine, curator for TEDxSpokane’s presenters. “We had over 130 speaker applicants for this year’s event. There were so many great choices, picking speakers was really tough. But, we feel we’ve narrowed it down to the best of the big ideas submitted.”

Manning teaches immigrant and refugee students at Ferris High School’s Newcomer Center. She also serves as a basketball coach adviser to student groups on campus. She was named Washington state’s 2018 Teacher of the Year and received the honor of National Teacher of the Year for her efforts to “help her students process trauma, celebrate their homes, countries and culture and learn about their new community.”

Other speakers on the lineup include: Robbi Anthony a local entrepreneur and transgender activist, Kevin Sanders a CMO for a tech startup, Carrie Davis the founder of a national amputee peer support program, Bethany Montgomery the founder of a spoken word movement promoting freedom of expression, Adam Schluter an award-winning photographer, Kinzie Farmer a world traveler, Come Nzibargea a translator for the United Nations, Jim Sheehan a former public defender, Scott Hippe a family physician from Boise, Skyler Oberst of the Spokane Interfaith Council, Brook Swanson a professor in biology and Anna Ho who specializes in technology education.

The conference is Oct. 6 at the Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane.

