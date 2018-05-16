SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Lilac Festival’s Torchlight Military Parade on Saturday in Downtown has an Honorary Grand Parade Marshall this year.

National Teacher of the Year Mandy Manning will be leading the parade of bands, floats, military and equestrian groups, drill teams, dancers and cars.

Manning teaches at Newcomer Center at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington, where she leads a classroom for teenage refugees. The center specializes in English language development for newly arrived refugee and immigrant students and serves as their entry into American high school culture.

The 80th annual parade starts in Downtown Spokane at 7:45 p.m. It starts at Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard, zig zags through Downtown and ends at City Hall.

© 2018 KREM