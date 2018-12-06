SPOKANE, Wash. -- The debut of the movie "Tag" is just around the corner. By now, you know that it is based on the true story of a group of Gonzaga Prep friends whose high school game of tag never ended; but, just how much of the movie is fact, and how much is fiction?

The "Tag Brothers," as they call themselves, just returned from the movie premiere in Los Angeles and helped KREM compile a quick list of what is real and what is creative licensing in the film.

The Guys

The movie depicts five friends in a perpetual game of tag.

In real life, however, there are 10 tag brothers. The men said the actors in the movie do not portray specific people. Instead, they are combining aspects from many of them to capture the collective spirit of the group and the game.

Jeremy Renner's Never Been Tagged

In the movie, Jeremy Renner's character has never been tagged, and the four other men conspire with each other to finally get him. In real life, though, the tag brothers say each has been 'it' at least once.

The Hijinks

Believe it or not, the crazy tag set ups are, by and large, not exaggerated for the movie. Some of the specific scenes in the movie, such as the tag during a wedding, were created by the writers. However, there have been plenty of over-the-top tags in real life, including cross-dressing as a grandma and tagging during a funeral.

As tag brother Mike Konesky put it, Tag the movie is "definitely our story - but on a lot of steroids!" He said he appreciated the fact that the movie was able to capture the true spirit of the decades-long game, which is to keep good friends connected.

