SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police, SWAT and Hostage Negotiators responded to a report of a person threatening to shoot and kill people in his home while armed Friday evening.

Just after 6:15 p.m., Spokane police responded to the 1500 block of N. Adams St. for a report about a man threatening to shoot people at his house, according to the Spokane Police Department. The suspect, Matthew R. Jones, 35, who has prior felony convictions, retreated into his house when contacted by police, authorities said.

Officers learned that Jones was possibly armed inside the house and had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend. Because Jones was possibly in the house with a weapon, resources from the SWAT team and Hostage Negotiators were used, according to Spokane police.

After a short standoff, Jones was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested for Felony Harassment Domestic Violence, authorities said.