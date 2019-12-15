SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police called in SWAT units to a domestic violence incident Saturday night after the suspect threatened two people inside a home on W. Mallon Ave. with a knife.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Spokane police officers responded to a domestic violence call on W. Mallon Ave. When they arrived, officers learned the suspect made serious threats to stab two people inside the home with him, including his significant other, according to the Spokane Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Layth Fuller, 53, tried to stab at least one of them, police said. Because of the severe nature of the situation, officers evacuated the residence, leaving Fuller alone inside, according to Spokane police.

Officers called in multiple resources to assist afterwards, including SWAT, hostage negotiators, K9 Officers, Explosives Disposal Unit and the Spokane Fire Department. Authorities told Fuller he was under arrest and he needed to peacefully surrender by coming out of the residence, police said.

Despite repeating this multiple times, Fuller refused to comply and barricaded himself inside, according to Spokane police. Just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Spokane SWAT officers entered the residence with a signed search warrant, police said.

Once inside, officers took Fuller into custody without further incident and later booked him into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of felony harassment (threats to kill) and one count of assault in the first degree, according to Spokane police. Fuller’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

